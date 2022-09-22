How the latest federal interest rate hike could affect Oregonians

EUGENE, Ore. -- The latest federal rate hike could mean holding off on big ticket purchases like a house or car.
It's the fifth increase this year, as the Federal Reserve tries to reduce inflation.
Oregon state economist Josh Lehner said the latest hike comes as inflation still runs hot.
"We're roughly at 6% year-over-year for the consumer price index in the Western United States and that is very far away from the Federal Reserve's target of 2%," said Lehner. "We don't suddenly have hundreds of thousands of dollars to plop down on a house and a lot of us can't afford to pay tens of thousands of dollars on a car tomorrow. We finance these things, and with higher interest rates, some of us will choose to do that less."
In Oregon, Lehner said the continual rate hikes have affected the number of potential home buyers.
"We know that the big increase in mortgage rates from basically 3% in the start of the year to 6.5% now has really priced out about half of Oregon households," said Lehner. "This increase in mortgage rates means affordability is worse. It's not like even if home prices come down a little bit like we're forecasting, that doesn't necessarily improve affordability because you're just paying more to the bank in interest costs than you are to the former owner."
Eugene real estate broker Nick Nelson said that even compared to a few months ago, the housing market has shifted.
"I would say in our first quarter, we were still seeing a lot of multiple offers. The rates were still really attractive and as they have steadily increased, we have seen less multiple offer scenarios," said Nelson.
Nelson said the rate hikes have also impacted those looking to upgrade or downgrade their home.
"They're probably thinking twice [about that] right now, because they're probably locked in at a pretty good rate, so that will probably encourage low inventory," said Nelson.
High interest rates and low inventory is something car dealership Oregon Roads has been experiencing as well. Vice president Joy Rose said the problem stems from the pandemic.
"The pandemic has changed everything. The government gave out cash incentives, so people had all this cash and they were buying vehicles left and right," said Rose. "Now that cash has dried up and people are struggling to make car payments. It made it so we have low inventory and the feds are trying to make adjustments with the interest rates."
But there is silver lining to the federal rate hikes: savings accounts.
"You're at least going to get a return on your savings if you keep it in the bank," said Lehner. "If you keep it in the bank and don't spend it, it will also help on the inflation front."
According to experts, top-yielding online savings account rates are now as high as 2.5%
While the full impacts of the latest rate hike may not be felt for several months, the advice from experts is to plan ahead and be patient.
"Start early. Establish a relationship with a realtor or lender," said Nelson. "Start understanding the type of home you want and what it would cost with these new interest rates."