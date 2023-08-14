Howard Buford Recreation Area closed to public as of Monday

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County officials said that the Howard Buford Recreation Area will be closed to the public as of 2 p.m. on August 14.
The closure is a preventative measure due to current weather forecasts for ongoing poor air quality, extreme heat, and low relative humidity which are creating conditions for heightened fire danger, the county said. Lane County officials said that the closure includes all areas of the park, such as trails, the arboretum and river access.
Additionally, all campfires in Lane County campgrounds, day use areas, and on beaches have been prohibited since Friday, August 12, the county said. Lane County officials said that items prohibited for use include charcoal fires, pellet-fueled grills, warming fires, candles, tiki torches, and any open flames, including propane fire rings but portable cooking stoves and propane lanterns fueled by liquified or bottled fuels are allowed on paved surfaces. Smoking is prohibited outdoors in all sites, including designated smoking campsites along with fireworks, the county said.
Lane County officials said that weather conditions and fire danger will be closely watched before determining whether the park can safely re-open later this week.
More information can be found on the Howard Buford Recreation Area website.