Huge crowd turns up for the return of Springfield MLK march

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Hundreds showed up to the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration Monday afternoon. It's the first time back since the pandemic.
"This is what community and our culture is all about, is bringing people together and remembering and honoring our history," Anderson said.
The march started at the Springfield Justice Center, where mayor Sean VanGordon kicked things off with a speech.
"This just says something about who we are. Springfield has always been a welcoming community that's really driven by traditions, experiences, and celebrations," VanGordon said.
People began marching around 1:15 p.m., and no one held back; kids, families, and even some four-legged supporters made their way to Springfield High School, where there was music, artwork, and camaraderie.
Stacy Hoffman has attended this event for many years and was pleased to be back with her young son.
"I'm here because Dr. King stood for everybody. He said we need to come together in unity in our communities and be one," Hoffman said.
Now, she hopes to pass on the meaning behind the marching for generations to come.
"It's about coming together and having grace for each other. I hope to teach that to my children and their children and so on," Hoffman said.
Hoffman encourages everyone to continue on in the fight for equality and justice together as communities.
"His message is still going forth, it wasn't forgotten, and we are picking up the pieces and continuing on the legacy he left. I think it's wonderful. It brings joy to my heart because we need each other. He knew that then, and I know that now. Seeing it come to pass is awesome," Hoffman said.