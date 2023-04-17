Human Bean to donate a tree for every drink sold on Earth Day

EUGENE, Ore. – In honor of Earth Day, The Human Bean is giving back to the environment in a unique fashion this Saturday.
For every drink sold on April 22, a tree will be donated to Trees for the Future, an organization that believes in the power of planting trees to promote sustainable farming and biodiversity.
“We do this event every Earth Day to give back to our community and our farmers,” said Maddy Keffer, a shift lead for The Human Bean. “I like that it really brings the energy together to the stand, it brings the community to the stand, and it really feels great giving back.”
Trees for the Future is a nonprofit organization that’s training farmers around the world to regenerate and protect their land, and has planted more than 250 million trees. They are on track to have planted 1 billion trees by 2030, and last year the organization planted more than 93,000 trees, globally.
The Human Bean holds the campaign every year on Earth Day, according to their website.