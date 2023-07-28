 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Human-caused fires are on the rise across the Pacific Northwest

  • Updated
  • 0
Forest Service Drought Map

PORTLAND, Ore. – Forest Service officials said on Friday that there’s been a significant increase in human-caused fires in the Pacific Northwest region compared to the same period of time in 2022.

While Forest Service officials do not know what’s driving the increase, the fact remains that it is completely preventable, and a combination of warm, windy weather along with seasonal lightning storm add to the increased danger, forest officials said.

The Forest Service said that ongoing drought conditions contribute directly to the occurrence and severity of wildfires. Firefighters are further challenged by the rapid speed with which these fires can spread over dry and parched vegetation, forest officials said.

According to the Forest Service, nearly half of Oregon is currently experiencing a drought, with 36 percent of the state is currently under moderate drought conditions.

In light of the ongoing dry conditions, the Forest Service’s public use restrictions are an important management tool in preventing wildfires, forest officials said. The Forest Service said that, in some areas, campfires are banned outside of developed campgrounds, while fires are outright prohibited in other areas.

More information on the prevention of human-caused fires can be found online.

