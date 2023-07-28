Human-caused fires are on the rise across the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. – Forest Service officials said on Friday that there’s been a significant increase in human-caused fires in the Pacific Northwest region compared to the same period of time in 2022.
While Forest Service officials do not know what’s driving the increase, the fact remains that it is completely preventable, and a combination of warm, windy weather along with seasonal lightning storm add to the increased danger, forest officials said.
The Forest Service said that ongoing drought conditions contribute directly to the occurrence and severity of wildfires. Firefighters are further challenged by the rapid speed with which these fires can spread over dry and parched vegetation, forest officials said.
According to the Forest Service, nearly half of Oregon is currently experiencing a drought, with 36 percent of the state is currently under moderate drought conditions.
In light of the ongoing dry conditions, the Forest Service’s public use restrictions are an important management tool in preventing wildfires, forest officials said. The Forest Service said that, in some areas, campfires are banned outside of developed campgrounds, while fires are outright prohibited in other areas.
More information on the prevention of human-caused fires can be found online.