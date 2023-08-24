Human remains found alongside southbound Interstate 5 leads to lane closure

ALBANY, Ore. – A southbound lane of Interstate 5 was closed on Wednesday about 10 miles south of Albany as police investigated human remains found west of the roadway, authorities said.
Oregon State Police officials said they responded at 10:20 a.m. on August 23 to a report of human remains found on the west side of the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 224. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced a closure of the slow lane of southbound I-5 in the area on Wednesday afternoon as police investigated the scene. The closure was expected to last for a few hours, ODOT said. Traffic on I-5 is now flowing normally, according to ODOT traffic cameras.
Police said they spent several hours searching the scene for additional items or information that would help determine how the remains arrived at that location. OSP detectives are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office as part of their investigation, state police officials said.