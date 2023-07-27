Human remains found by hikers near Yachats

YACHATS, Ore. – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a corpse was found in a campsite outside an Oregon town.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two hikers discovered human remains in a campsite outside Yachats on July 25. Deputies said the campsite was about half a mile away from a hiking trail, deep in thick foliage through rough terrain. Deputies said the hikers recovered a dog from the campsite and immediately called the LCSO. Deputies said the dog was taken to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
Lincoln County deputies said they conducted a death investigation before search and rescue teams removed the remains. Deputies said no suspicious circumstances were found, and there is no concern for public safety. Search and rescue officials said the remains were tentatively identified, but more testing will be undertaken to confirm the identity of the deceased.