Human remains found near Glide identified as missing woman; DCSO investigating death

GLIDE, Ore. -- Skeletal remains that were found by a boy hunting near Glide back in February have been identified as the remains of a Roseburg woman, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the DCSO, on February 16, deputies heard a call from a man who told them his son, who had been antler shed hunting in the Thunder Mountain area near Glide, had found skeletal human remains. The DCSO said they responded immediately, and began an investigation with their investigations division and medical examiner.
On March 28, the DCSO announced that the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office had identified the remains as belonging to Megan Dyanne Wendel of Roseburg. The DCSO said Wendel had been reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department back in July 2022. She was 36 years old at the time.
The DCSO said Wendel’s death is considered suspicious, and their Major Crimes Team is continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.