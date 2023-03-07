Human remains found near Sweet Home identified

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- A missing person whose remains were discovered near Sweet Home in 2020 has finally been identified using advanced genetic identification technology, Oregon State Police reported.

According to OSP, on April 4, 2020, the remains of a partially skeletonized human body were discovered in an extremely remote forest about 13 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said law enforcement responded and was able to recover the almost-complete skeleton as well as several clothes, but no identification for the deceased was found. An examination of the body determined that it was likely that of a white woman between 30 and 50 years of age at the time of death. OSP said a DNA profile of the body was uploaded into a national database, but no matches were found. A forensic illustration of what the woman would have looked like was created and used to try to find someone who recognized the deceased individual.

Despite the best efforts of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and OSP, no active missing person case that matched the woman was found, and the case started to go cold. OSP said law enforcement turned to cutting-edge DNA and genetic evidence techniques to find answers. DNA samples were sent to labs across the country, and a profile was eventually developed that had much more in-depth information about the woman. OSP said law enforcement was able to use this information to get their strongest lead yet in August 2022.

According to OSP, that lead came in the form of an investigative genetic genealogy report that suggested the deceased was a woman named Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver, who had been reported missing from the State of Washington in 2019. The report also included a social media photo of Narvaez-Weaver from 2008, which law enforcement said bore a striking resemblance to all their forensic reconstructions of the deceased.

According to OSP, in September 2022 the Linn County Sheriff’s Office approached the family of Narvaez-Weaver with the possibility that the deceased person was their missing family member. OSP said a family member provided an oral swap sample to be compared to the DNA evidence on file. In January 2023, the tests came back, and definitively proved the deceased person to be Narvaez-Weaver, with an amount of shared DNA that scientists said was consistent with a parent/child relationship.

“Grace’s case is an excellent example of how advanced technologies like investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) and phenotyping can be used to help resolve a case before it goes cold. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office knows the power of IGG and phenotyping and recognized these techniques would be effective in this active investigation,” said CeCe Moore, the Chief Genetic Genealogist of Parabon NanoLabs, one of the laboratories that helped law enforcement with DNA evidence. “They didn’t want Grace’s case to go cold, and it didn’t. My colleagues and I are honored to have been able to help give Grace back her identity.”

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has notified the next-of-kin, and the release of the remains is pending. The death of Narvaez-Weaver is still under investigation, OSP said.