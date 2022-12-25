Hundreds line up outside Alluvium in Eugene for free Christmas meal

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS LATER SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...STORM WATCH LATE MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds tonight of 25 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 to 45
kt. Winds strongest over the outer waters. Winds will ease
Monday morning, with gusts 20 to 30 kt through rest of the day.
But, winds pick up again Monday evening, with gusts 40 to 50 kt
Monday night. Seas 10 to 14 ft Sunday evening will build to 17
to 20 ft overnight, then hold at 16 to 18 ft on Monday. Seas
build again Monday night, with seas 20 to 22 ft by Tuesday am.
Seas will push to around 25 ft on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Monday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Storm Watch, from
Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...STORM WATCH LATE MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds tonight of 25 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 to 45
kt. Winds strongest over the outer waters. Winds will ease
Monday morning, with gusts 20 to 30 kt through rest of the day.
But, winds pick up again Monday evening, with gusts 40 to 50 kt
Monday night. Seas 10 to 14 ft Sunday evening will build to 17
to 20 ft overnight, then hold at 16 to 18 ft on Monday. Seas
build again Monday night, with seas 20 to 22 ft by Tuesday am.
Seas will push to around 25 ft on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Monday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Storm Watch, from
Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...STORM WATCH LATE MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds tonight of 25 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 to 45
kt. Winds strongest over the outer waters. Winds will ease
Monday morning, with gusts 20 to 30 kt through rest of the day.
But, winds pick up again Monday evening, with gusts 40 to 50 kt
Monday night. Seas 10 to 14 ft Sunday evening will build to 17
to 20 ft overnight, then hold at 16 to 18 ft on Monday. Seas
build again Monday night, with seas 20 to 22 ft by Tuesday am.
Seas will push to around 25 ft on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Monday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Storm Watch, from
Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Hundreds line up outside Alluvium in Eugene for free Christmas meal

  • Updated
  • 0
Free Christmas meal and warm clothes

EUGENE, Ore.—Hundreds of people lined up early outside of Alluvium Church to get a warm Christmas meal, free clothes, and other resources.

Organizer Will Paradis said this was a community-driven effort, and they'll give out around 2,000 pounds of food and groceries this Christmas.

"We are here with the best of intentions to serve everybody; the people who need it, who are insecure; we want to provide as much as we can as a spiritual community space for all the people that we can," Paradis said.

The event went from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and everyone was welcome. Paradis said their goal is to make sure that everyone has a warm meal on Christmas Day.

"A lot of community donations, both from wonderful individuals and some organizations, like The Way Home and Food for Lane County, is a big supporter. We solicited donations for tents and sleeping bags and other specific items for the past couple of weeks," Paradis said.

One of those donors is Eugene resident Eileen Fonseca, who brought in a homecooked spaghetti noodle dish.

"It's to give back to people who don't have their own kitchens, don't have their own families. I've been homeless before, and I know how it feels, and I have family, and I want everyone to know what that feels like, to feel like you're cared about," Fonseca said.

Randolph Nelson is one of the hundreds of people who showed up to get a meal. He lives on the streets of Eugene and said this is a blessing.

"It's good to see that people can be happy for a moment; it sucks," Nelson said.

Nelson has spent the last few Christmases in a maximum-security prison or on the streets, so having a place to go this year is a nice change.

"It makes you feel good, you know what I mean, and that's Christmas. The Christmas Spirit is kind of cool," Nelson said.

Alluvium hosts free food events every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but Paradis said this is a Christmas tradition they hope to do every year from here on out.

Recommended for you