Hundreds line up outside Alluvium in Eugene for free Christmas meal

EUGENE, Ore.—Hundreds of people lined up early outside of Alluvium Church to get a warm Christmas meal, free clothes, and other resources.
Organizer Will Paradis said this was a community-driven effort, and they'll give out around 2,000 pounds of food and groceries this Christmas.
"We are here with the best of intentions to serve everybody; the people who need it, who are insecure; we want to provide as much as we can as a spiritual community space for all the people that we can," Paradis said.
The event went from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and everyone was welcome. Paradis said their goal is to make sure that everyone has a warm meal on Christmas Day.
"A lot of community donations, both from wonderful individuals and some organizations, like The Way Home and Food for Lane County, is a big supporter. We solicited donations for tents and sleeping bags and other specific items for the past couple of weeks," Paradis said.
One of those donors is Eugene resident Eileen Fonseca, who brought in a homecooked spaghetti noodle dish.
"It's to give back to people who don't have their own kitchens, don't have their own families. I've been homeless before, and I know how it feels, and I have family, and I want everyone to know what that feels like, to feel like you're cared about," Fonseca said.
Randolph Nelson is one of the hundreds of people who showed up to get a meal. He lives on the streets of Eugene and said this is a blessing.
"It's good to see that people can be happy for a moment; it sucks," Nelson said.
Nelson has spent the last few Christmases in a maximum-security prison or on the streets, so having a place to go this year is a nice change.
"It makes you feel good, you know what I mean, and that's Christmas. The Christmas Spirit is kind of cool," Nelson said.
Alluvium hosts free food events every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but Paradis said this is a Christmas tradition they hope to do every year from here on out.