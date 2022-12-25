Hundreds line up outside Alluvium in Eugene for free Christmas meal

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... ...STORM WATCH LATE MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds tonight of 25 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 to 45 kt. Winds strongest over the outer waters. Winds will ease Monday morning, with gusts 20 to 30 kt through rest of the day. But, winds pick up again Monday evening, with gusts 40 to 50 kt Monday night. Seas 10 to 14 ft Sunday evening will build to 17 to 20 ft overnight, then hold at 16 to 18 ft on Monday. Seas build again Monday night, with seas 20 to 22 ft by Tuesday am. Seas will push to around 25 ft on Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Monday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Storm Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of 48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&