Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians to travel for Fourth of July celebrations

EUGENE, Ore. – AAA named the Oregon Coast as one of the top 10 destinations for travelers this Fourth of July.
According to AAA, more than 43 million people will hit the road over the Independence Day weekend, including 460,000 Oregonians. AAA is expecting to respond to more than 393,000 requests for assistance on the road over the holiday, including towing, dead batteries, lockouts, and flat tires. AAA recommends getting your car inspected by a trusted mechanic before you hit the road.
Haley Schmidt, a traveler from Los Alamos, New Mexico who was passing through Eugene to visit friends and family, said safety is a concern, but there’s more to it than just driving carefully.
"I would say less about safety, but it's more planning ahead when it comes to making sure you're able to find parking, and get to where you want to go on time so that you're not running late, and then rushing and potentially causing more traffic or accidents and things like that," Schmidt said.
While road travel is common, as many as 4 million Americans travel by air to meet friends and family over the holiday. This year, airlines have been dealing with delays due to demand and poor weather in the Northeast.
Along with the Oregon Coast, Central Oregon, Portland, Medford, Ashland and Crater Lake are some of Oregon’s other top destinations.