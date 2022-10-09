Hundreds participate in the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- It was a purple sight at Alton Baker Park Sunday afternoon as hundreds walked to end Alzheimer's.
Taylor Evans, with the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's,' said Eugene is one of 600 communities walking, all to raise awareness and money in the fight against the disease.
"Alzheimer's and dementia is a really dark and ugly decease, and we want people to know that this is a time that they are not alone," Evans said.
The goal was to raise $115,000, and Evans said they, fortunately, surpassed that.
"A lot of our donations either go to programs either go to program and services here in Lane County, and we also have a good chunk that goes to Alzheimer's research," Evans said.
The event kicked off around 1 p.m. with a special flower tribute to those suffering from the disease, taking care of someone with it, and those who have lost someone to it.
A pain Eugene resident Ruth Ann Couch knows all too well.
"My mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2006 and passed away in 2016. We had ten years with her, making life hopefully easy for her," Couch said.
Along with her siblings, Couch took care of her mother and said through it all; she never lost her sense of humor.
"One morning, I said, 'Oh my gosh, Mom, I forgot to give you your Aricept,' and she says, 'Maybe you ought to take it," Couch said.
Couch is now making it her mission to fight for a cure by raising awareness and money.
"All your donations to the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's stays in the community and helps the community, so it's just wonderful that so many people came out," Couch said.
You can head to their website to donate if you missed the walk. That ends December 31.
Rachel Lahti with Frontier Senior Living said it's encouraging to see how many people came out to support and donate.
"It's so important to know that this disease is real and there is a lot of movement for it. Let's keep fighting for the cure," Lahti said.