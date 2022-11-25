Hundreds shop local on Black Friday at Eugene Holiday Market

EUGENE, Ore.-- Hundreds of shoppers came out to support small and local businesses on Black Friday at the Eugene Holiday Market.
Many shoppers said they didn't come to find the best deals but to look for unique gift ideas this holiday season and support their local economy.
"I have a favorite jewelry lady so I come out to see her every time I can," said Eugene resident Andraya Matteson. "We don't have to worry about shipping and we're putting our money back to Oregon."
Keizer resident Phyllis Reynolds said she's been coming to the Holiday Market for more than 20 years.
"This is the most expansive market that one can encounter this time of year," said Reynolds. "I have no intention of hitting any of the larger stores because I would rather spend on someone making things or creating things, and support them and their ability to go on living."
Vendors at the market said the local support is more important than ever, especially with high inflation right now.
"It makes a big difference to us on a personal level for our family and our finances," said vendor Anthony Ambrose.
Ambrose's wife makes handmade ceramic art that they've been selling at the market for the past few years. Ambrose said the community is what keeps them coming back.
"People are super friendly. It's a great venue and everybody is super excited for the holidays," said Ambrose. "You'll probably find some stuff here you will not find anywhere else especially in any kind of department store."
Paz Mendez is a vendor who sells eco-friendly screen and linocut prints. He said he enjoys the Holiday Market environment.
"There's a good reaction from people," said Mendez. "People really like to see the process and they like to see things printed by hand."
Vendors Mary Jane Krajnak and Don Parker sell glass flamework. They said the market not only gives them an opportunity to make some income but also meet people
"We're both retired so our steady income is social security. But the money that I make off the glass business buys us extras like being able to go to the theatre," said Parker. "Being retired I don't have a lot of social contact. Having all this gets me out of my studio.
Vendor Sanghee Park echoes that sentiment. She said she began making needle felted objects after she retired.
"I make some money here but it's not my main thing," said Park. "Having something to do after I retire is more important. I have a lot of repeat customers and they order things. So I enjoy meeting people and making friends here."
People can come out to the Holiday Market every weekend until Christmas Eve. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve closes at 4 p.m.
The market is located at the Lane Events Center.