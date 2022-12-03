Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday.
Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade.
Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It costed nearly $10,000.
People who came out said they were excited to see floats and meet people in the community.
"We all go home to our own homes but we're all around the same people so let's hang out and celebrate the holidays," said Hannah Wilkerson.
Some people told KEZI their favorite parts about the parade were seeing animals and motorcycles. Others said they enjoy the music from the bands and of course, a special appearance from Santa Claus at the end of the parade.
The parade kicked off at about 1 p.m. on 21st and Olympic and stopped at the corner o Main St. and Pioneer Pkwy. in Downtown Springfield.
The event is put on annually by the Oregon Riders Society.