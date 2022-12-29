Hundreds without water as Mapleton water system springs leak

MAPLETON, Ore. -- Hundreds of residents are without running water, but the Mapleton Water District is offering resources to residents while they work to resolve the issue.
A leak in Mapleton’s water system that was noticed just before Christmas has left about 260 homes in the rural community without running water. Mapleton officials said they have not yet been able to find the exact location of the leak to fix it. This leak is the most recent water woe for Mapleton, as officials have said the community’s main water plant is set to be replaced in March 2023. In the past, Mapleton has faced sky-high water bills and notices to boil water for safety.
Vanessa West of the Mapleton Water Board said that even when it’s fixed, the backup water system leaves a lot to be desired.
“I can't guarantee whomever might have water right now, or if we do happen to give everybody water -- let's say we can finally supply water to all of the community. I cannot guarantee that you're going to have it for more than an hour,” West said.
Because it costs a lot of money to dig up the pipes, it could be some time before the leak is fixed. Mapleton officials said they also won’t be able to declare an official state of emergency -- and thus receive assistance from the state government -- until a few more days go by without running water. Other utility agencies, such as the Eugene Water and Electric Board, are helping Mapleton fix the problem and supply its residents with water.
For now, residents are asked to visit the Mapleton Food Share. There, community officials have set up a system where residents can pick up drinkable water and water to be used for things like flushing the toilet.
“The community has been great. They understand that we have a problem here. They understand that we’re working hard,” West said. “They are being very patient. More patient than you would expect anyone to be when you have absolutely zero water.