I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg is closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about four miles south of Roseburg, is closed due to a crash. ODOT said the exit is likely to be closed for several hours, and did not give an estimate for when it would reopen. Shortly before the announcement of the closure, Oregon State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a fatal vehicle accident that they suspect to be a hit-and-run against a pedestrian. Law enforcement also said the highway would be closed for the investigation.
This is a developing situation; KEZI has reached out to Oregon State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.