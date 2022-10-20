I-5 pileup contributes to second fatal crash near Brownsville

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin late Friday and continue through the weekend. The first
strong frontal system is forecast to move through the waters
Friday evening. Expect northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 kt ahead
of the front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger
behind the frontal passage, possibly marginal producing gale
force wind gusts to 35 kt Friday night into Saturday morning over
the outer waters. In addition to the increasing winds,
significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late Friday
night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking around 13
to 15 feet late Saturday morning and afternoon before decreasing
to around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts. An active weather pattern looks to
continue into next week as well, but there is still uncertainty
regarding wind speeds and wave heights that far out in time.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
6 to 11 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

I-5 pileup contributes to second fatal crash near Brownsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. -- A colossal pileup on Interstate 5 caused by a crash with one confirmed fatality Wednesday morning has been fingered as a contributing factor to a crash further up the road that took another life, according to the Oregon State Police.

According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 219 at about 2:10 p.m. on October 19. Troopers said that a Frieghtliner semi-truck was stopped in the slow lane due to an earlier crash near Exit 209. According to OSP, a second semi-truck, operated by Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, ran into the stopped semi-truck and caught fire. The semi-truck crash caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a Nissan Armada and a Ford Focus, according to OSP.

OSP said Kirpal Singh was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said the driver of the stopped semi-truck, as well as the drivers of the Nissan and Ford, were uninjured. Officials said I-5 was closed for another eight hours while they investigated this crash and the earlier collision.

