I-5 pileup contributes to second fatal crash near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. -- A colossal pileup on Interstate 5 caused by a crash with one confirmed fatality Wednesday morning has been fingered as a contributing factor to a crash further up the road that took another life, according to the Oregon State Police.
According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 219 at about 2:10 p.m. on October 19. Troopers said that a Frieghtliner semi-truck was stopped in the slow lane due to an earlier crash near Exit 209. According to OSP, a second semi-truck, operated by Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, ran into the stopped semi-truck and caught fire. The semi-truck crash caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a Nissan Armada and a Ford Focus, according to OSP.
OSP said Kirpal Singh was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said the driver of the stopped semi-truck, as well as the drivers of the Nissan and Ford, were uninjured. Officials said I-5 was closed for another eight hours while they investigated this crash and the earlier collision.