...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

I-5 slowdowns expected as ODOT removes trees

Trees on Interstate 5 south of Glendale

Trees can be seen along the center median (left) of Interstate 5 two miles north of Glendale. These trees will be removed as part of ODOT’s effort to establish a clear zone and improve safety for motorists. ODOT PHOTO

 Courtesy: ODOT

GLENDALE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers on Interstate 5 to expect slowdowns between Glendale and Azalea as they work to remove trees in the center median and on the shoulder of the road.

ODOT says the work will take place on weekdays starting on Monday, February 20. Officials say to expect rolling slowdowns, flaggers at on-ramps and possible lane and shoulder closures. ODOT says drivers should expect delays of less than 20 minutes and be careful in work zones. Motorists are advised to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.

ODOT says the tree removal will make the Interstate safer by establishing a clear zone in the area. According to the Federal Highway Administration, each year between 2016 and 2018, an average of 3,500 deaths on highways across the United States involved a vehicle leaving a roadway and striking a tree.

