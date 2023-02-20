I-5 slowdowns expected as ODOT removes trees

GLENDALE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers on Interstate 5 to expect slowdowns between Glendale and Azalea as they work to remove trees in the center median and on the shoulder of the road.
ODOT says the work will take place on weekdays starting on Monday, February 20. Officials say to expect rolling slowdowns, flaggers at on-ramps and possible lane and shoulder closures. ODOT says drivers should expect delays of less than 20 minutes and be careful in work zones. Motorists are advised to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the travel lanes.
ODOT says the tree removal will make the Interstate safer by establishing a clear zone in the area. According to the Federal Highway Administration, each year between 2016 and 2018, an average of 3,500 deaths on highways across the United States involved a vehicle leaving a roadway and striking a tree.