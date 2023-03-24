I-5 south of Cottage Grove opened up after crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A Friday morning motor vehicle crash closed both lanes of Interstate 5 about eight miles south of Cottage Grove, but the roadway was opened up a couple hours later, ODOT officials said.
Transportation officials reported the closure of southbound I-5 lanes at milepost 166 at about 7:30 a.m. on March 24. Southbound I-5 traffic was later diverted on the shoulder around the crash, ODOT officials said.
ODOT officials said it may be hours before the lanes reopen and travelers may want to postpone their travels. However, 2.5 hours later, at 10 a.m., ODOT announced that the roadway was open again and traffic was returning to its regular flow.
Transportation officials said motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions and to avoid using GPS for routes off of established highways.