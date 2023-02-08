 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Icy conditions lead to fatal crash on Highway 228

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that left a man dead Wednesday morning, the Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19 at about 6 a.m. on February 8. Officials said first responders arrived to find a silver pick-up truck had lost control while traveling westbound, crossed through the opposing lane, and crashed into a large tree. The driver, identified as Michael L Stafford, 40, of Foster, was declared deceased at the scene by responders.

OSP said they were assisted by the Sweet Home Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Troopers said that icy conditions on the road and excessive speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you