 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Idling car leads to half-acre grass fire on Highway 36, firefighters say

  • Updated
  • 0
Car and grass fire near Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Ore. – Firefighters were able to put out a small grass fire that also torched a car on some farmland on Highway 36 on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Junction City Fire Department, the Lane Fire Authority, and Harrisburg Fire and Rescue responded to a reported grass fire at a property on Highway 36 a few miles east of the community of Cheshire at about 1:07 p.m. on July 3. When they arrived, firefighters said they found that a car on the side of the road was ablaze and had caught some grass on fire. Firefighters said high winds spread the fire to a total area of about half an acre before they were able to put it out.

According to firefighters, the fire took about 30 minutes to put out. No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt in the fire itself, firefighters said. The fire’s spread was slowed thanks to moisture in the ground and a line of relatively green trees nearby. Firefighters suspect the fire was caused when a person in the car suffered some sort of medical emergency, and left the vehicle while it was still running, where a spark touched off the dry grass and led to the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you