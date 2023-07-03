Idling car leads to half-acre grass fire on Highway 36, firefighters say

CHESHIRE, Ore. – Firefighters were able to put out a small grass fire that also torched a car on some farmland on Highway 36 on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters from Junction City Fire Department, the Lane Fire Authority, and Harrisburg Fire and Rescue responded to a reported grass fire at a property on Highway 36 a few miles east of the community of Cheshire at about 1:07 p.m. on July 3. When they arrived, firefighters said they found that a car on the side of the road was ablaze and had caught some grass on fire. Firefighters said high winds spread the fire to a total area of about half an acre before they were able to put it out.
According to firefighters, the fire took about 30 minutes to put out. No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt in the fire itself, firefighters said. The fire’s spread was slowed thanks to moisture in the ground and a line of relatively green trees nearby. Firefighters suspect the fire was caused when a person in the car suffered some sort of medical emergency, and left the vehicle while it was still running, where a spark touched off the dry grass and led to the fire. An investigation is ongoing.