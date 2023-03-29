"If you love them keep them close" -- daughter of Roseburg woman found dead speaks out

GLIDE, Ore. -- After remains found near Glide were identified as those of a woman who had been reported missing last July, that woman’s daughter is fighting to find the truth of what happened.
Back in February, a hunter reported finding skeletal remains in the Thunder Mountain area near Glide. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded, and began investigating. On March 28, they announced that the remains had been identified as those of Megan Dyanne Wendel, who had been reported missing from Roseburg in July 2022. The DCSO said the death was suspicious in nature, and they are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.
Sareah Wendel, Megan Wendel’s daughter, felt grief, a bit of closure, and a lot of uncertainty when she got the news her mother’s remains had been found. Sareah said her mom was a great person who was full of love and light, a mother, daughter, sister and dear friend.
"Very loving, very outgoing, and overall she was just very great," she said.
Sareah said she remembered seeing her mom on April 17, 2022, in Roseburg. But that would be the last time the two would ever be together.
"I stopped the car and talked to her for a minute," Sareah said. "It was normal for her to not contact me for a month or two months at a time. But it got to where it was going on three months."
Concerned, she filed a missing persons report with Roseburg police.
"My mom was heavily into drugs and so I was afraid that maybe something like this could have happened," Sareah said. "When my mom was younger she was actually kidnapped and taken to Mexico, so I thought maybe something like that could've happened again."
Even though she never gave up hope, Sareah didn’t hear anything until earlier in March, when law enforcement confirmed the remains found near Glide belonged to her mother.
"I definitely think someone could have done something," Sareah said.
Sareah grew up in the foster system, but said her mom would always be nearby.
"Most of the time I was in Myrtle Creek or Roseburg, and she would try to stay as close to me as possible. So, I don't feel that it would be normal for her to be up there,” Sareah said.
She also thinks the condition her mom’s remains were found in is suspicious.
"Her remains were skeletal -- I feel like that's pretty weird,” Sareah said. “If she would have died of natural causes, I feel like she would have been found sooner."
With still so many questions remaining, Sareah said she’ll never give up on fighting for the truth about what happened to her mother.
"I want answers, my family wants answers. We are going to make sure that justice is served for my mother, no matter what happened," Sareah said.
Sareah also has a message for the community.
"If you love them keep them close," Sareah said. “You'll never know when you'll see them again.”