Illegal camping investigation leads to man arrested on warrants, deputies say

LAKESIDE, Ore. – Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested a man on Saturday following an illegal camping investigation at Eel Creek State Campground, authorities said.
A deputy who responded to the park on April 8 contacted Richard D. Clemons, 44, whom they identified as the camp site's occupant, CCSO officials said. Authorities said that the deputy’s investigation then determined Clemons was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
The deputy asked Clemons about his illegal camping as well as a U.S. Department of Agriculture sign that had been illegally removed and placed outside his camp, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies said that Clemons didn’t provide an explanation.
The deputy contacted the Oregon State Police (OSP) to clear the camp site, CCSO officials said. Deputies said that ODOT has been notified for debris removal and OSP is working on the site’s clean-up.
The deputy seized the stolen sign and contacted the USDA, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said Clemons was arrested on the warrants and remains in custody at the Coos County Jail.
Court records show that Clemons' misdemeanor warrants included first and second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and second-degree failure to appear charges.
OSP and USDA are continuing their investigation into the stolen sign and illegal dumping, sheriff’s officials said.