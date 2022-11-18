In absence of traditional Whiteaker Dinner, Alluvium hosts Thanksgiving dinner for unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. -- Although the Whiteaker Holiday Dinner is not happening this year, a coalition of groups have decided to do their own.
Alluvium, a spiritual center, in partnership with The Way Home and Reality Kitchen, will provide warm meals for members of the unhoused community on Thanksgiving Day. All three organizations share a common history and a goal to house or provide food for unhoused or at-risk Eugene residents.
"It was inspired by the absence of the Whiteaker Dinner," said Will Paradis, an Alluvium community member. "We really felt it's a very important aspect of this community and people depend on it and we wanted to keep it going when we found out it wasn't going to happen in the way that it has for many years."
Volunteers are more than welcome to lend a helping hand. Meals will start going around at 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Alluvium is located at 810 west Third Avenue in Eugene. Organizers are planning to serve more than 125 meals alongside grilled foods, sandwiches, and snacks.