In-person fundraisers bring big money to non-profits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local non-profits are celebrating the return of in-person fundraisers, saying goodbye to the virtual ones, and making a chunk of change for good causes.
On Friday, February 24, Casa of Lane County held its annual gala for the first time in three years. Organizers said the buzz and energy in the room were amazing, and impossible to replicate over a virtual meeting. They said those who attended were glad to be back as well, and it showed in the form of donations. Kendra Jones, the executive director of Casa, said they raised a record $240,000 -- $60,000 more than their goal.
“The opportunity just to be able to be together to connect, to really come together for a shared mission and cause,” Jones said. “The energy, the excitement, the enthusiasm, and the support that was felt in the room just can't be compared.”
Jones said they’re grateful for the roughly 400 attendees and all the volunteers who joined the fun. Jones said Casa continues to be a powerful voice for children who have experienced child abuse and neglect.
Parenting Now is hoping for similar results on Friday, March 3, during their “Hollywood Lights” Night of Hope auction at Venue 252 in Eugene. Parenting Now provides education and support to families with young children. The programs are paid for with fundraisers like this, and Cat Luna, the development director of Parenting Now, said virtual gatherings just aren’t as successful.
“it's just a lot of fun, and people are able to give a lot more of themselves when they're not in front of a screen,” Luna said. “I think that, really, that sense of authenticity is important when you're connecting to something like this that is close to your heart and it means a lot to you and is in line with your values. I think that comes through at in-person events.”
A few tickets are still available for Friday’s gala. For more information, go to Parenting Now’s website.