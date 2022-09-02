Increased emergency food benefits to continue in September

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services announced on Friday that Oregonians who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will continue to receive emergency allotments for the month of September.
The ODHS says SNAP recipients have been getting additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to emergency allotments approved by the federal government each month since March 2020. Officials say these emergency allotments are specifically intended to help lessen the impact of the public health crisis represented by COVID. ODHS says these emergency benefits will also be able to be issued in October, but they are expected to end when the federal government declares an end to the public health emergency.
According to the ODHS, about 433,000 SNAP-receiving households will receive about $69 million in emergency benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. Households already signed up for SNAP are scheduled to receive emergency allotments on September 13. For households who did not receive benefits on that day, they will be issued on September 30 or October 4. No action is required to receive the supplemental benefits; they will be issued directly to recipients’ EBT cards.