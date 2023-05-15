Increased public funding led to increase in availability of child care slots, OSU study says

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Increased public funding helped lead to an increaser in available child care slots, according to an Oregon State University study.
OSU officials said that available slots for child care for children ages 0 to 5 years increased from 67,981 in 2020 to 71,153 in 2022. The increase resulted in several counties being elevated out of what experts termed ‘child care desert’ status for preschool-aged kids, OSU said.
College officials said that ‘Child care desert’ refers to an area where there are at least three children for every child care slot available. OSU said that while all Oregon counties except for Gilliam remain child care deserts for infants and toddlers, the number of publicly-funded child care slots for this age group increased by 49 percent.
“The increased availability of child care slots since 2020 demonstrates the effectiveness of public investments and federal relief. It’s a good sign, but we can’t lose momentum,” said Alyssa Chatterjee, Early Learning System director at the state Early Learning Division. “We need to continue these investments in early learning and child care and communities agree.”
The public funds came through state-administered programs that receive state and federal dollars, OSU said. The college said these programs include Oregon Prenatal to Kindergarten, Preschool Promise and Baby Promise.
Between 2020 and 2022, available child care in the state increased by 1,789 infant-toddler child care slots and 1,389 preschool slots, OSU officials said. Officials said the number of publicly funded slots throughout the state increased by 4,214, which breaks down into 831 infant-toddler slots and 3,383 preschool slots.
Researchers found that Oregon’s child care availability is better now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, OSU officials said.
A survey conducted by the nonpartisan opinion research group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center and the Children’s Institute, a family policy advocacy organization, found that 80 percent of Oregonians support increased state funding to support child care needs, OSU officials said.