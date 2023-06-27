Increasing fire risk leads to closures, tightened restrictions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – As temperatures increase and forests get drier over the summer, stewards of Oregon’s forests are putting restrictions into place to try to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association has increased their public use restriction level to high in all the lands they manage. On all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within Douglas County, activities like welding metal, mowing dried grass, power saw usage, and non-industrial development on private property are only allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. each day. These restrictions will go into effect on June 29, the DFPA said.
While the DFPA manages public lands, private land users like Sierra Pacific Industries, a logging company that operates in Oregon, are also taking steps to mitigate wildfire risk. SPI, which typically allows public access to their forestlands for recreation, is closing its forestlands to reduce the risk of someone starting a wildfire. SPI’s closure will go into effect on June 30.
“Preventing wildfires during fire season is everyone’s responsibility,” said Courtney Griesel, an SPI spokesperson. “As stewards of the land, it is our responsibility to take steps to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. Closure of our lands to public access and recreation is a necessary step to increasing public safety, supporting first responders preparing for frontline emergency response, and protecting the land and local communities.”