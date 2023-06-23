Increasing fire risk sparks talk about fire preparedness and use of fire extinguishers

EUGENE, Ore. – As the weather continues to be hot and dry, brush fires present a growing risk that officials and everyday people have to mitigate.
Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the department is seeing a “significant uptick” in grass fire calls. One call happened the morning of June 23 as the department said they got a call about a fire under a bridge over a creek on Goodpasture Island Road near the Delta Highway.
According to the department, the caller reported they would use a fire extinguisher they had to contain the blaze. Crews arrived to find an encampment and some brush in flames, and put it out within 10 minutes.
Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Travis Worthington said the department does not recommend people taking matters into their own hands if they come across a brush fire.
“It's gonna be a case by case basis,” he said. “You could have a situation where it's a very high hazard traffic area, so you wouldn't get out of your vehicle in those areas. You could also trip and fall if you're trying to access the road.”
People could do it if they want, he said, but calling the fire department is ultimately the best thing to do for any kind of fire.
“So if you could safely do it -- sure, by all means,” Worthington said. “But I think the biggest thing is to call 911 and report the fire and get a fire crew en route. I think that's the number one priority as far as those go.”
However, officials said there are still other reasons to have a fire extinguisher in the car while traveling. Most people have extinguishers in their homes, offices or vehicles like ATVs or boats, but not many have them in their everyday cars.
Officials recommend people carry fire extinguishers in their cars in case they experience some kind of vehicle fire, like one caused by the engine, or some other malfunction that causes smoke and could lead to flames.
Common extinguishers range in price from $20 to $60 at many retailers, and there are specific types for certain settings and applications. Eugene Springfield Fire said they are available to answer any questions that anyone has on extinguishers, as they are vital tools in handling vehicle fires.
“It's not required, but it's a good idea to carry an extinguisher in your vehicle,” Worthington said.
“We experience all the time, people with extinguishers being able to help out on vehicle fires,” Caven said. “You know, at a grocery store, something like that--somebody's car catches on fire. If you have one, or if your own car catches on fire, you can deploy that extinguisher and help try to keep that fire in check.”
Worthington said keeping the fire extinguisher tied down and secure is crucial, as a loose extinguisher can hurt someone or accidentally discharge.
Pleasant Hill resident Phoebe Vanis has a fire extinguisher at home, but not in her car. Although she said she has other emergency items while traveling with her. With her parents in the fire service and as someone previously affected by wildfires near her home, Vanis said she is a big advocate for fire preparedness.
“I always make sure that I have like some type of emergency preparedness kit in my car,” she said. “I do have a fire blanket… I have that in my car to keep myself safe if the time does come and I’m caught in a jiff and I need to protect myself. I have a fire blanket that can protect my skin.”
Vanis is not just prepared on the go, but also at home. She said she and her family work on keeping their house safe from wildfires through efforts like creating a defensible space, having working smoke alarms and having visible house numbers.
“Cause in case if there’s like an emergency and (firefighters) can’t find your house, they can’t find you,” Vanis said.
Both Worthington and Caven stressed the importance of following rules put into place to reduce the risk of brush fires, like cutting tall, dry grass and refraining from recreational burning. Vanis agreed, saying any activity relating to fire should be “done extremely safely and extremely legal, because that’s why those laws are there -- to keep us safe.”
Aside from wildfires, steps can be taken in the home to keep it safe from common kitchen and other small fires. Eugene resident Pat Ware said she practices “good habits” when it comes to everyday home fire safety.
“Between my husband and myself, we make sure everything is off when we’re done using it,” she said. “Keeping things that are hazardous near fires -- keeping them away, at a distance. Just be mindful of things that can become a fire.”
Ware said she needs to replace the extinguisher in her home.
"It would make me feel a lot safer to have something like that available just in case," she said. "Unfortunately I've had a house fire, but thank God a good Samaritan stopped and said, 'Where's the fire?' and he put it out for me before the firemen could even get there."
Both Vanis and Ware said they would consider buying fire extinguishers to keep in their cars, citing the need to address any possible vehicle fires.