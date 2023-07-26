Independence from Hunger fundraiser in final week to meet $15,000 goal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – With less than a week remaining in their Independence from Hunger Food Drive, Catholic Community Services and Springfield Grocery Outlet are about halfway to meeting their fundraising goal of $15,000, according to fundraiser organizers.
CCS said that throughout July, Springfield Grocery Outlet customers who donated $5 at the register received $5 off on their next purchase of $25 or more, with donations totaling almost $7,000 so far. The fundraiser is working to address increased demand for food at the CCS Springfield Community Service Center, which was at an all-time high in the 2022-23 fiscal year, organizers said.
CCS officials said that their food pantry distributed about 13,000 food boxes to Springfield households in need, a figure nearly twice that of the 7,826 boxes given out in the previous year. At the start of July, staff at the pantry estimated their inventory at half its typical levels for this time of year, which created a sense of urgency for the nearly 900 households that relied on the center’s food boxes in June, alone, organizers said. CCS said they are hoping to rebuild their inventory through this annual food drive.
Those interested in supporting the drive can still participate in the donation drive at the Springfield Grocery Outlet, located at 160 14th St., and also can donate non-perishable food donations in CCS drop-off barrels, CCS organizers said. CCS said they are also accepting direct donations online.