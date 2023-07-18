 Skip to main content
...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Industrial fire precaution levels in Douglas County to rise on July 20

Douglas Forest Protective Association to reduce to fire precaution Level 3

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level for Douglas district public, private, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands will increase to level three on Thursday.

The Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management is also included under this declaration, DFPA officials said.

The DFPA said that IFPL level 3 imposes a restricted shutdown on industrial machinery or the use of fire between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. to help prevent wildfires, DPFA. Power saws, hauling operations, blasting and metal working operations that emit sparks fall under this restriction, as well as equipment used for constructing a fire line in order to quickly attack a fire, DFPA officials said.

DFPA officials said cable yarding operations are restricted to gravity-operated systems or approved motorized equipment.

Included under guidelines for fire line work are ground-based equipment operations, such as power saws, feller-bunchers, and shovel logging, DFPA said.

More information can be found online.

