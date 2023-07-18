Industrial fire precaution levels in Douglas County to rise on July 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level for Douglas district public, private, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands will increase to level three on Thursday.
The Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management is also included under this declaration, DFPA officials said.
The DFPA said that IFPL level 3 imposes a restricted shutdown on industrial machinery or the use of fire between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. to help prevent wildfires, DPFA. Power saws, hauling operations, blasting and metal working operations that emit sparks fall under this restriction, as well as equipment used for constructing a fire line in order to quickly attack a fire, DFPA officials said.
DFPA officials said cable yarding operations are restricted to gravity-operated systems or approved motorized equipment.
Included under guidelines for fire line work are ground-based equipment operations, such as power saws, feller-bunchers, and shovel logging, DFPA said.
