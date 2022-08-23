Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season

EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up.
According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
Beer is up nearly five percent since last July and groceries are up about 13%. If you are grilling, propane and firewood are up about 22%.
Before fans get to their seats, tailgating is one of the many staples around Autzen Stadium. Parking Coordinator for Duckparking.com Tony Reneke said there are multiple lots where duck fans can park right across the street from Autzen Stadium, but if you have not secured your spot yet, you may want to hurry up.
“We're looking to be full. Our lots, we've got season reserve spaces. Those are nearly sold out. I think I have about 10 or 12 left, and our RV spaces for season are all sold out. Been sold out for months, and we have a few game day RV spaces available for the early games,” Reneke said.
Right next door is Essig Field, where president Scott Essig and his company are already setting up their tailgate. It has tents, live music, food vendors and a full-service bar. It is open for fans of all ages to attend. This year because of inflation Essig said there will be some changes that fans will notice.
“You will see some minor changes for drink prices. They are not going to be significant, I think where you will see some significant increases will certainly be food and I cannot control any of the food cost. We have food trucks and food vendors who operate independently there for us,” Essig said.
Essig said the tailgate opens four hours before kickoff for every game at Autzen this year.