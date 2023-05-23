Injured logger rescued near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Sweet Home Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry officials responded Tuesday morning for a rescue operation involving an injured logger in Linn County, Sweet Home Fire District officials said.
Fire officials said that the district responded at 11:34 a.m. on May 23 to a report of an injured forest worker. While dispatchers received GPS coordinates for the injured worker, the exact location and access route were not clear, the district said.
Fire officials said an ambulance and rescue unit were dispatched on the Upper Calapooia road system, and a log truck driver in the area confirmed that the injured worker’s location would be on the Wiley Creek side.
A Life Flight helicopter responded from Redmond after being advised of the logger’s location and landed on a nearby logging road, fire district officials said. Authorities said the logging crew and a chief fire officer loaded the injured worker into the helicopter.