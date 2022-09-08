Injuries reported in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene.
The incident was reported at about 3:37 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
Police recommend avoiding Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road as medics do their work and police conduct an investigation. Police have not confirmed an arrest in this incident at this time.
