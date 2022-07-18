Inmate escapes from work crew van in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. -- An inmate at the Santiam Correctional Institute is on the loose today after escaping from a work crew in Lebanon, the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
The DOC said Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, was on the way back from a work crew assignment when he escaped at about 2:45 p.m. today, July 18. Officials say while the van transporting Marsh was stopped at a red light at Berry Street and Main Street in Lebanon, Marsh opened the van door and ran away. Officials say the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Lebanon and Albany Police Departments, and Oregon State Police are working to find him.
DOC officials describe Marsh as a white male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and hair. They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. According to the DOC, Marsh was put in their custody on April 19 on one count of unauthorized vehicle use in Linn County. He was scheduled to be released on November 22, 2023.
Anyone with information on Marsh’s whereabouts is encouraged not to approach him, and instead to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-788, the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734, or their local law enforcement office’s non-emergency number.