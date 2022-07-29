Inmates released from Lebanon jail on weekends due to staffing shortage at police department

 Skip to main content
.OVERVIEW...The prolonged heat will continue through the weekend.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, but Sunday will be
only slightly cooler. On Saturday night, will see cooler marine
air begin to move into southern Willamette Valley. Then by Sunday
night, more widespread cooling is expected. Starting Monday
temperatures are expected to be around seasonal normals with highs
inland in the 80s.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 30 to 40% chance that high
temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Overnight
low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s most
nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of the
region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Inmates released from Lebanon jail on weekends due to staffing shortage at police department

  • Updated
  • 0

LEBANON, Ore. -- Some low-risk inmates at the Lebanon jail are being released over the weekend and are scheduled to return on Monday.

Two inmates were released on Thursday and are expected to return on Monday. This is the second weekend in a row the department has done this.

“Not because we want to. It is because we are in this position that we want to be still be able to provide our citizens with that level of service,” said Lieutenant Ryan Padua.

Pauda said the department currently has six open positions. The Lebanon Police Department said they do not have enough staff to keep the jail open seven days a week. The department does have a full-time jail officer. However because the state requires someone to check on people in custody at least once every hour, patrol officers often fill in during the night. That means there are less resources for police to respond to service calls.

“We have to unfortunately make some changes somewhere else until we can get the staffing level up to where it needs to be,” Padua said.

Lebanon jail

The jail can hold up to twelve people at a time, but only two cells are currently being used. The inmates are required to sign paperwork saying they will be back on Monday. They will face additional charges for abandoning a sentence if they do not return.

Padua said once they leave the building there is no supervision.

“We don't put a bracelet on them or track them in any way,” said Pauda. “Most of the crimes we deal with here are municipal level or misdemeanor level crimes, so it's nothing too hardcore, or felony level crimes.”

Padua said the department just hired an officer this week, but there is still more help needed. That means this weekend release program could go on for months.

“As soon as we can get our staffing levels back up to the appropriate level, then we will revisit having a full-time jail again,” Padua said.

