Inmates released from Lebanon jail on weekends due to staffing shortage at police department

LEBANON, Ore. -- Some low-risk inmates at the Lebanon jail are being released over the weekend and are scheduled to return on Monday.
Two inmates were released on Thursday and are expected to return on Monday. This is the second weekend in a row the department has done this.
“Not because we want to. It is because we are in this position that we want to be still be able to provide our citizens with that level of service,” said Lieutenant Ryan Padua.
Pauda said the department currently has six open positions. The Lebanon Police Department said they do not have enough staff to keep the jail open seven days a week. The department does have a full-time jail officer. However because the state requires someone to check on people in custody at least once every hour, patrol officers often fill in during the night. That means there are less resources for police to respond to service calls.
“We have to unfortunately make some changes somewhere else until we can get the staffing level up to where it needs to be,” Padua said.
The jail can hold up to twelve people at a time, but only two cells are currently being used. The inmates are required to sign paperwork saying they will be back on Monday. They will face additional charges for abandoning a sentence if they do not return.
Padua said once they leave the building there is no supervision.
“We don't put a bracelet on them or track them in any way,” said Pauda. “Most of the crimes we deal with here are municipal level or misdemeanor level crimes, so it's nothing too hardcore, or felony level crimes.”
Padua said the department just hired an officer this week, but there is still more help needed. That means this weekend release program could go on for months.
“As soon as we can get our staffing levels back up to the appropriate level, then we will revisit having a full-time jail again,” Padua said.