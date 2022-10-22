Instructional Assistants in Coos County rally for higher wages

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Special education instructional assistants in the South Coast Education Service District are speaking out for better staffing in classrooms and higher wages.
On Saturday, dozens rallied on the Coos Bay boardwalk holding up signs and talking to the public about their effort.
"Last weekend was our first informational rally," said speech pathology assistant Tina Mendizabal. "I would say the two main things we're really hung up on in the bargaining process is the safety language, which we're really pushing for in our contracts, and fair wages."
The workers are part of a union called Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 119.
According to union leaders, the workers' previous contract expired on June 30 and they have yet to come to an agreement on next contract negotiations.
"Specifically, we are asking for a baseline wage of $17.50," said instructional assistant Connie Cooley. "That brings us up to what other ESD's in the state of Oregon are offering."
Several of the workers said they have to work several jobs to make a living.
"I have three jobs to help support myself and my family," said Cooley.
Instructional assistant Tove' Stroop also weighed in.
"I'm currently working two jobs," said Stroop. "I'm a personal support worker on Sundays."
KEZI has reached out to the South Coast Education Service District and is waiting on a response.
The next bargaining session is set to take place on November 7.