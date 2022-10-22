 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* THUNDERSTORMS...A chance of thunderstorms tonight through
Saturday. Brief heavy rain, small hail and isolated gusts to
35 kt possible near any storm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Instructional Assistants in Coos County rally for higher wages

South Coast Rally

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Special education instructional assistants in the South Coast Education Service District are speaking out for better staffing in classrooms and higher wages.

On Saturday, dozens rallied on the Coos Bay boardwalk holding up signs and talking to the public about their effort.

"Last weekend was our first informational rally," said speech pathology assistant Tina Mendizabal. "I would say the two main things we're really hung up on in the bargaining process is the safety language, which we're really pushing for in our contracts, and fair wages."

 The workers are part of a union called Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 119. 

According to union leaders, the workers' previous contract expired on June 30 and they have yet to come to an agreement on next contract negotiations.

"Specifically, we are asking for a baseline wage of $17.50," said instructional assistant Connie Cooley. "That brings us up to what other ESD's in the state of Oregon are offering."

Several of the workers said they have to work several jobs to make a living.

"I have three jobs to help support myself and my family," said Cooley. 

Instructional assistant Tove' Stroop also weighed in.

"I'm currently working two jobs," said Stroop. "I'm a personal support worker on Sundays."

KEZI has reached out to the South Coast Education Service District and is waiting on a response.

The next bargaining session is set to take place on November 7.

