Integrity of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system “strong,” according to Secretary of State

SALEM, Ore. -- After visiting all 36 Oregon counties, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has found the integrity of Oregon's vote-by-mail system "strong," but also warned of several issues that officials say threaten that integrity.
Secretary Fagan said she predicts a smooth election in November thanks to the integrity of county elections officials. Sec. Fagan said any member of the public is free to observe the workings of elections offices, from pre-election voting machine certification to ballot counting and post-election audits. Sec. Fagan said that on her tour through Oregon's counties, she found that many local election officials were taking steps to ensure that observers have easy access to the voting process.
Sec. Fagan said that election officials voiced concerns about safety, false information, and a flood of public records requests based on alleged conspiracy theories. In addition, increasing complexity and tight budgets also threaten to destabilize election integrity, according to Sec. Fagan. The Secretary of State also said that due to the growing challenges of running an election, 22% of Oregon's election officials will retire in 2021 and 2022.
