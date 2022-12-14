Interim councilor appointed for Eugene Ward Seven seat

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new interim city councilor has been appointed for Eugene’s vacant Ward Seven council seat, Eugene officials announced.

The City Council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward Seven city councilor position in an interim capacity, Eugene officials said. Leech was appointed during a special work session of the City Council conducted on December 14. Leech was selected from among five finalists for the position after long debate among Eugene city councilors and the mayor.

Leech will serve as Ward Seven city councilor until a successor, who would be elected in May 2023, takes office in July 2023. Eugene officials say that successor would serve out the rest of the Ward Seven council term, which will end in January 2025.

The previous person to hold the Ward Seven seat, Claire Syrett, had her term cut short after a recall election called by opponents of her involvement in Eugene’s “Moving Ahead” project successfully removed her from office.