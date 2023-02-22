Interim Eugene city councilor announces special election campaign

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lyndsie Leech, the interim city councilor for Eugene’s Ward 7, announced Wednesday that she has submitted the signatures necessary to run for election to the office in May.

In December 2022, Lyndsie Leech was appointed as interim Ward 7 councilor by the remaining members of the Eugene City Council. Her predecessor, Claire Syrett, was ousted from office in October after a successful recall campaign in August. When Leech was appointed, the Eugene City Council made it clear that she would have to run for reelection in a special election in May 2023 to keep the position.

On February 22, 2023, Leech announced that she had submitted the signatures necessary to get on the ballot in the May 2023 election. According to Leech’s office, her campaign has already raised over $1,300 and obtained endorsements from Democratic Oregon Representative Val Hoyle, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis, and Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, among others. Leech says her campaign is focused on expanding mental health services, providing affordable housing, and taking action to protect the environment.

"I'm so grateful for the outpouring of support for my campaign across Ward 7. This campaign is not about me, but about building a movement in our city to ensure that working families have a seat at the table,” Leech said. “I look forward to continuing to serve my Ward and my community, and lifting up the voices and needs of our most vulnerable neighbors."

Since her appointment in December 2022, Leech has been active in the city government. Her campaign said she led efforts to stop sound pollution from the Zip-O Log Mill, and she voted in favor of enacting Eugene’s ban on natural gas in new construction.

Leech’s campaign said she has also been outspoken in her support for the White Bird Clinic and is working to address housing and homelessness.