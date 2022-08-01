Interim police chief selected in Cottage Grove as internal investigation proceeds

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- City leaders have chosen an interim police chief to serve while Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner are on administrative leave.

“As investigations go it could turn out to be something, it could turn out to be nothing,” Jake Boone, Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager said.

Boone said Jeff Groth was the choice because of his lengthy experience in law enforcement.

“He comes from Sherwood where he was a police chief for a number of years and before that a police officer in Tualatin. He has been the president of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police,” Boone said.

Groth retired as Sherwood’s police chief in December of 2021 after 14 years with the department. Groth started his career in 1989 working as a Tualatin patrol officer for over 18 years

Boone said they would not release any details of the investigation while it is ongoing. However, he did say an outside investigator is leading the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest within the department.

The investigator will conduct interviews with those involved and make a decision based off their findings. Boone said whether the investigation takes two days or two weeks, the city will only release the details of the investigation if the two officers are found guilty.

“If it turns out the allegations are false, there is no reason to publicize what the allegations were because all that would do would be to tar innocent people with false allegations. And that is not what we want people to do,” Boone said.

As for a possible timeline for how long this investigation may last, that varies case-by-case.

“It takes as long as it takes. We do try to get through these as quickly as possible because there is no advantage to anybody to dragging them out if they don't have to be,” Boone said.

Boone said the department will continue to provide adequate help to the resident in need during the investigation, and public safety services will not be impacted.