International Women's Day celebrated at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- March 8 is International Women’s Day, and both faculty and students at Oregon State University made sure to be part of the day that pays respect to important women in history along with the pursuit of gender quality.
The Associated Students of Oregon State had a variety of clubs and groups set up tables at the Student Experience Plaza in the center of the OSU campus. There, the organizations talked and shared their messages to students to help bring more attention to current social issues. This included women policy, LGBT+ rights, and women’s health. OSU global affairs associate Julianna Betjemann says this is the first time for OSU to have centralized recognition on international women’s day.
"We want to bring some focus to it and bring some campus wide engagement and faculty with the opportunity to pay attention the issues women still face on our campus and in the United States,” Betjemann said. “We are a global community here at OSU."
Scheduled later in the evening was an open reception hosted by the school's president, which included guest speakers with the focus being on gender equality through technology.
"Both of our speakers come from computer science backgrounds and I’m looking forward to hear what they have to say from their perspective as women in male dominated industries,” Betjemann said. “Some of them have international backgrounds, some of them have developed software.”
Students said that they appreciate that the university is continuing to put efforts to acknowledge the importance of strong women in their community.
Freshman student Camille Chap said she enjoys socializing at events like this that have a focus on women.
"It feels really good, it really feels like the university actually supports women and people who identify as women on campus and I really appreciate it,” Chap said.
"It’s just very exciting to see other organizations on campus that are rallying around to try and support women in our community,” Petrina said. "I think with everything going on nationally it’s really nice to have a group of women to speak with.”
Those comments are exactly what the ASOSU Event organizers are hoping their fellow OSU students are able to take away from women empowerment events. Woman and Gender Advocacy coordinator of the ASOSU, Madeleine McIntyre says that providing students opportunities to be heard is part of the plan of showing support at the school.
"It's about bringing the light-hearted side of women history here so we have a lot of people who are working to provide safe spaces for women and you know people of all genders here," McIntyre says.