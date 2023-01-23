Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday.
ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway in Eugene was closed after a semi-truck crashed and blocked the roadway. ODOT advises travelers to find another way onto I-5, as this is expected to be an extended closure.
KEZI 9 News confirmed a semi-truck had not just crashed, but had rolled over on the on-ramp. ODOT did not give further details on how the crash happened, or if anyone was injured in the incident. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.