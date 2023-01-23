Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday.
ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway in Eugene was closed after a semi-truck crashed and blocked the roadway. ODOT advised travelers to find another way onto I-5, as this was expected to be an extended closure.
ODOT did not give further details on how the crash happened, or if anyone was injured in the incident. The truck was cleared from the road and the on-ramp reopened at about 3:15 p.m.