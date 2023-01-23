 Skip to main content
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday.

ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway in Eugene was closed after a semi-truck crashed and blocked the roadway. ODOT advised travelers to find another way onto I-5, as this was expected to be an extended closure.

Closed on-ramp at Beltline Highway and Interstate 5

ODOT did not give further details on how the crash happened, or if anyone was injured in the incident. The truck was cleared from the road and the on-ramp reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

