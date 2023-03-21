Interstate 5 temporarily closed near Albany after fatal semi-truck crash

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- Interstate 5 near Harrisburg was closed for about six hours on Saturday after a fatal semi-truck crash, Oregon State Police reported.
According to OSP, at about 3 p.m. on March 18, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 210. OSP said their preliminary investigation of the crash site revealed that a semi-truck and trailer, operated by Branden Hamilton, 50, of Buffalo, New York, went off the roadway and hit the guardrail and bridge cement barrier on I-5 southbound. Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, OSP said.
OSP said the Interstate was closed for about six hours for the investigation and cleanup. The cause of the crash is currently unknown. OSP investigators said they believe the operator may have suffered a medical event just before the crash.