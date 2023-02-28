Invasive tree frog found in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is issuing a reminder to residents after an invasive tree frog was found at a store selling tropical plants.
According to ODFW, a non-native Cuban tree frog (Osteopilus septentrionalis) was found on February 27 on a plant sold by a Beaverton-area tropical plant store. According to ODFW officials, this species of tree frog preys on other frogs, tadpoles, and snakes. It also secretes a mucus that can irritate the eyes and nose and possibly trigger an asthma attack. While ODFW says it’s not clear if the frog could survive year-round in Oregon due to the state’s colder temperatures, it could thrive during the late spring to early fall parts of the year.
"This particular species of tree frog is a threat to native frogs and other amphibians in Oregon,” said Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species Supervisor. “In places where Cuban tree frogs have become established, such as in Florida, they can quickly reproduce and out-compete native frog species for food or space.”
ODFW reminds all nursery plant sellers and customers inspect all products and contact wildlife officials if they find a non-native animal hitchhiking on a plant. ODFW also said to never release found animals into the wild, and instead contact them to help identify the animals. The ODFW said this was the second time a non-native tree frog entered Oregon through the supply chain, with the last time being in 2021, when two Cuban tree frogs were found on imported plants and reported to the ODFW.