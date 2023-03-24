Investigation leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and cash

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large-scale coordinated effort by the Eugene Police Department on Thursday led to the seizure of guns, cash and large amounts of both fentanyl and methamphetamine, police officials said.
Eugene Police Department (EPD) officials said search warrants were issued on the homes of Eugene residents Jessica Bryce Moore, 45, and Robert Anthony Moore, 35, on March 23. EPD’s Street Crimes Unit’s (SCU) investigation over several months identified them both as suspects in a drug trafficking organization, police said.
EPD’s SWAT division stopped Jessica and two other vehicles in the parking lot of the Shari’s restaurant on River Road on March 23, authorities said. Police were concerned the suspects may have been armed, and deployed a flashbang device to arrest Jessica without incident.
EPD SWAT, SCU, K-9 and detectives stopped and arrested Robert on West Seventh Avenue, police officials said. While also considered a high-risk stop, a flashbang device was not used as a toddler was in the car, police said.
In all, police said as many as 10,000 fentanyl pills and as much as half a pound of methamphetamine along with two firearms and $2,500 cash were seized from the vehicles and both residences.
EPD’s SCU, SWAT, Drone Team, K-9 unit and detectives split their resources between the two suspects’ residences and the traffic stops that led to their arrests, police said.
Police officials said they arrested both suspects on controlled substances charges. Robert was also charged with first-degree child neglect.