Investigation ongoing following return of stolen motorcycle

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield police said a call from a local resident who declined to purchase a motorcycle with no title led to the recovery of another reported stolen on Tuesday.
The Springfield Police Department received a report at about 5:15 p.m. on August 29 of a partially-disassembled motorcycle stolen from the driveway of a Springfield home, authorities said. SPD officials said the department received a call later the same day in the evening from local residents who had tried to purchase a motorcycle but refused due to the seller not having its title. Police were also told about another motorcycle on the same property that matched the one reported stolen, SPD officials said.
Police said that on August 30, a Springfield police officer contacted a resident at the address of the reported attempted sale. The resident, who was not the same person involved in the attempted purchase a day earlier, consented to police recovering several motorcycles from the property, authorities said.
SPD returned the motorcycle reported stolen on Tuesday to its owner on Wednesday. An investigation into the other recovered motorcycles is ongoing and police believe they match several others also recently reported stolen in the area, police said.