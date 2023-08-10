Investigation ongoing into alleged shooting on Newport bridge

NEWPORT, Ore. – A man was detained on Wednesday afternoon after an alleged shooting that shut down the iconic Yaquina Bay Bridge for hours, Newport police said.
According to the Newport Police Department, at about 12:54 p.m. on August 9, police officers were sent out to a reported shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge. NPD said they arrived on the scene to find a dead man on the west walkway of the bridge who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Officers said they detained one man at the scene shortly after they arrived, but did not release his name.
Police said they identified several people who had seen the incident when they were at the bridge. The bridge was closed for about two hours while officers investigated the incident. Newport police said there is no threat to the community, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 541-574-3348 to help with the ongoing investigation.