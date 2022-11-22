 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say

Police Lights

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.

Deputies said they were told that the suspected perpetrator had left the scene on foot after the incident, before they could arrive. The DCSO made no mention of an arrest and did not name a suspect, but say there is no threat to public safety. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-4870.

